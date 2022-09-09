Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $531,758.99 and approximately $37,625.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00360877 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00786205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015335 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020034 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Coin Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
