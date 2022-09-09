Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

NUE opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.27. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

