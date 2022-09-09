NULS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.65 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS (CRYPTO:NULS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

