NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $367.04 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. NXM has a market cap of $367.04 million and $25,913.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $55.67 or 0.00262667 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,195.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00062035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077200 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,592,712 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.