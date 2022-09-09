NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Increased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $1,939,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

