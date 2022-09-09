Nxt (NXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,229.00

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $24,229.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008284 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.