Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $69.58 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $344.91 million and $69.58 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001150 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

