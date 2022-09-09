Obyte Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $15.81 or 0.00079734 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $2,720.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,719.06 or 0.99429552 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00038827 BTC.

About Obyte

GBYTE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,922 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.