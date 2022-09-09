Ocean Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.90 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.20 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol.

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.