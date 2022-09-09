ODUWA Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

