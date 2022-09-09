Oikos Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $144,342.76 and approximately $1,678.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00797571 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00790954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oikos

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.