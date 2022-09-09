Oiler (OIL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $266,820.03

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Oiler has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Oiler has a market capitalization of $266,820.03 and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oiler coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oiler alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

About Oiler

Oiler is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oiler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oiler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oiler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.