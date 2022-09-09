Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

