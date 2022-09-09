Olyseum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,341.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Olyseum has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $13,341.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,297,563 coins. The official website for Olyseum is olyseum.com/index. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum.

Olyseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token.For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them.For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.