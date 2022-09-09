OMG Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34.27 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00009306 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $263.71 million and $34.27 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008376 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omisego.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

