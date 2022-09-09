Omni 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00010422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,370 coins and its circulating supply is 563,054 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

