On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $120.52

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.52 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 112.20 ($1.36). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 444,081 shares changing hands.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
On the Beach Group Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.34. The company has a market cap of £199.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
