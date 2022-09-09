Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

