Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.