OneRoot Network (RNT) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $462,865.32 and approximately $19,053.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform.”

