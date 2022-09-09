Onooks Trading 74.5% Higher This Week (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 78.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Onooks has a market cap of $4.76 million and $87,327.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00507126 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00798192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015576 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020336 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.