Ontology Gas (ONG) Reaches Market Cap of $113.78 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $113.78 million and $16.70 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005809 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,051,858 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.