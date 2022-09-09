Ontology (ONT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.42 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $220.00 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00095434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.