Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Institutional Trading of Open Text
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Text Stock Performance
Open Text Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.44%.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
