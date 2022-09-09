OpenOcean (OOE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.84 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 5% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $670,289.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. The official website for OpenOcean is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

