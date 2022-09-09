OptionRoom Hits Market Cap of $235,012.01 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $235,012.01 and $75,593.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room. OptionRoom’s official website is www.optionroom.finance.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

