Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

