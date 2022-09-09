ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $100,353.08 and $33,393.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

ORAO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORAO utility token is the heart's blood of the ORAO network. It serves as its central unit of staking and exchange. Anyone wishing to become a data provider or data buyer must stake an amount of tokens, and payments for data are made with the token as well.”

