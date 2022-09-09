Orbit Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.88 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.96 million and $7.88 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

