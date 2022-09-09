Orca Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Orca has a total market cap of $18.92 million and $2.79 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orca has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Orca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orca Coin Profile

ORCA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,409 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

