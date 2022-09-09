Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $78.81 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00070657 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005615 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00078947 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.