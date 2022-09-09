Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.29

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 5275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

