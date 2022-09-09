Orient Walt 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $111.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $281,666.82 and $111.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt (CRYPTO:HTDF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

