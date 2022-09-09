Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and approximately $294,380.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar (CRYPTO:OUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,560,104 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

