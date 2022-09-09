Origo (OGO) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Origo (OGO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Origo has a total market cap of $211,059.50 and approximately $845.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origo

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography.To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

