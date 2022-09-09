Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ORN opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

