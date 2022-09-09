Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

