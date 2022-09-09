Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $17.18. Outset Medical shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 556 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Outset Medical Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $858.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,988 shares of company stock worth $873,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 70.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after buying an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $11,145,000. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in Outset Medical by 209.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,018,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 689,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Outset Medical by 576.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 522,739 shares during the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

