Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 5%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.40. 45,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,135,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.