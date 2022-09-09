Oxbull.tech (OXB) Market Cap Achieves $2.58 Million

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $2.58 million and $18,857.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00358319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00790981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

