Oxen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $485,528.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Oxen has a market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $485,528.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.35 or 0.08040399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00181495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00286802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00733534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00627871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001035 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,827,612 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

