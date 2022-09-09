P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,163,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,994 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 184,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

