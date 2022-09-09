P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCAHW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.