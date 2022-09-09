P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LCAHW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.
