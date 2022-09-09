P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 144,006 Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,754,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of DAOOW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Profile

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

