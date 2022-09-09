P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $51,000 Holdings in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,055 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wejo Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

Wejo Group Stock Performance

WEJOW stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. Wejo Group Limited has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Wejo Group Profile

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

