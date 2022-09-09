P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $102,000 in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 688,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 444,864 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTFW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.