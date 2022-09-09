P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $252,000 in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WULF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $4,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,926,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TeraWulf

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on TeraWulf from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

