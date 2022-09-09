P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $46,000 in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOACW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $42,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $63,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $91,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $750,000.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOACW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.