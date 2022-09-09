P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $62,000 in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIIG Capital Partners II by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 516,272 shares during the period.

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

NASDAQ CIIGW opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

