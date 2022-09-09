P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $102,000 Investment in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 55.6% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 182.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 688,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 444,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ENTFW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.