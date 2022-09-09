P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $172,000 Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Separately, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.
FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTVIW opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.53.
